Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,503,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,161,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,804. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

