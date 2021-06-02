Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

NASDAQ:LIZI traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 71,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,561. The stock has a market cap of $313.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53. Lizhi has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.