Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.
NASDAQ:LIZI traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 71,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,561. The stock has a market cap of $313.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53. Lizhi has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75.
Lizhi Company Profile
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.