Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

LOOP traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,726. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $400.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.11. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

