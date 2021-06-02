Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

LOOP traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,726. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $400.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.11. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.