Loopring [NEO] Tops One Day Volume of $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00070124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00283091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00186065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.18 or 0.01227818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,905.55 or 1.00050488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00032569 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX, IDAX and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.