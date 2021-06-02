Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Gap Down to $37.81

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.81, but opened at $37.05. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 27 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

