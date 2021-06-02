Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $111,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock opened at $280.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

