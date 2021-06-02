Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,299,000. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 681,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 458,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 270,267 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $7,185,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 1,424.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 129,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.28.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

