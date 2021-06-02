Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.22.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $138.63 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.27.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.