Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 45,895 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,895 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 75,757 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.10. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

