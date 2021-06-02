Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $246.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.27. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $167.47 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $4,673,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

