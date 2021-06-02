Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shares fell 4.6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $65.63 and last traded at $65.71. 38,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,716,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.89.

Specifically, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after buying an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after buying an additional 176,877 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

