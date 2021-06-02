Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $191.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

