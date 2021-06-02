LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.66. LSB Industries shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 239,415 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $196.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 636,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 142,031 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in LSB Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

