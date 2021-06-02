Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.90

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

A number of research firms have commented on LXFR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 56.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 962,915 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 12.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 202,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

