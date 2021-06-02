Madison Wealth Management Buys 1,513 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 124,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,249. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97.

