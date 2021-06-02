Madison Wealth Management Buys 560 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.03. 11,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.