Madison Wealth Management Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.45. 34,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,821. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $382.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.35.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

