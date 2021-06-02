Madison Wealth Management Sells 110 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 791,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,674,000 after buying an additional 108,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,853,000 after buying an additional 51,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $503.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,672. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

