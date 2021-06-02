Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.15 Million

Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report $107.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the highest is $107.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $86.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $434.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $435.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $469.25 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $478.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MGIC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,963. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $784.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

