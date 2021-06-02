Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.06

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 121027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.