Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Increased to GBX 195 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.30 ($2.24).

Shares of MKS traded up GBX 2.85 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 162.65 ($2.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,994,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,800. The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.47. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27).

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

