Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.36 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 372.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,874 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The AES by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The AES by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The AES Co. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.67.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

