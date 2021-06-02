Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 374.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $402.00 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.