Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $40,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $121,292,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Masimo by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $212.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.28. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

