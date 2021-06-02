Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

MA stock traded up $10.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.97. The company had a trading volume of 47,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,470. The stock has a market cap of $366.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

