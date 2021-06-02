Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 24,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 48,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21.

About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

