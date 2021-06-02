Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of MDLA opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63. Medallia has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $188,118.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,812,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

