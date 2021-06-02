Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

MDLA traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. 173,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,858. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $280,648.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $374,235.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

