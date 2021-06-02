Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Medpace posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

MEDP stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,900. Medpace has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.29.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,919,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

