Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP John R. Liddicoat Sells 34,656 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MDT stock opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.83. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

