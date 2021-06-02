MEET.ONE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,892.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 423.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 157.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and $22,892.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00068105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00284112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00185900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.76 or 0.01162250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,879.64 or 0.99660431 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032632 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

