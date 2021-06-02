Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFH stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.27. Mercurity Fintech has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech during the first quarter worth about $101,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

