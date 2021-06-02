Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $253.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.25. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,402.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,461.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,598 shares of company stock worth $1,449,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

