Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $50.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of MEOH opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50. Methanex has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

