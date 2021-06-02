Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report earnings per share of $7.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.53. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings per share of $5.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $31.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.79 to $31.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $33.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.08 to $35.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTD traded down $7.50 on Friday, hitting $1,288.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,246.32. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $747.02 and a one year high of $1,339.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

