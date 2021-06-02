MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Holdings Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 430.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

