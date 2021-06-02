Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Research Coverage Started at KGI Securities

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $247.40 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $181.35 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

