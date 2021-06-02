Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Tops $34.98 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $34.98 million and approximately $51,211.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00066654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00286689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00187130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.01117290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,218,400,937 coins and its circulating supply is 4,013,191,370 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

