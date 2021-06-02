Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $95,373.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $34.06 million and $95,373.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.63 or 0.00070363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00072667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00283653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00186418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.83 or 0.01267632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,744.02 or 0.99712924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033708 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,278,797 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

