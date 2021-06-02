Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Reaches $26.63 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $26.63 or 0.00070363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $34.06 million and approximately $95,373.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00072667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00283653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00186418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.83 or 0.01267632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,744.02 or 0.99712924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033708 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,278,797 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.