Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $47.15 or 0.00124060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $29.39 million and $74,113.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00068105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00284112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00185900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.76 or 0.01162250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,879.64 or 0.99660431 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 623,201 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.