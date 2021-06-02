Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST opened at $340.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.72 and a 12 month high of $349.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

