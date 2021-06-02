Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,612,000 after buying an additional 1,018,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,658 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,342 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

