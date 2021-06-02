Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 326 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE FDS opened at $324.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.01 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.