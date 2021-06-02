Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 821 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.4% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

