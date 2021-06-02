Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Teradata by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Teradata by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in Teradata by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,959,000 after acquiring an additional 806,709 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,227 shares of company stock worth $955,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TDC. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

