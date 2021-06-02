Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the April 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MITEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

