Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the April 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MITEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

