MKM Partners Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$51.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEED. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.24. 1,129,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,735. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$18.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

