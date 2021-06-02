MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires 71,082 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 666.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,816,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 811,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,091,297. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

