MMA Asset Management LLC Buys 1,574 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000.

PZA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.00. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

